Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $47,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.