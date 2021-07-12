Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,342 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.20% of Envista worth $144,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.61 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,290,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

