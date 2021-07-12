Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Sysco worth $156,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 402,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

