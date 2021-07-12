Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $161.92 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $161,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,564.53 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,566.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

