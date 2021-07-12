Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $172,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,179,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $426.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.78 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

