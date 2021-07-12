Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $186,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $547.73 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

