Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $203.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $203,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $291.20 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $293.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

