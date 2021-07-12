Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $194,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

