Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

