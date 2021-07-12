Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold a total of 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $317.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.50 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

