Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $190.32 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $190.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

