Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 884.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $13.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $21.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

