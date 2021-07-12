BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Reaches $15.52 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.52 million and $9.95 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00161856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,644.72 or 0.99848448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00966329 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

