BitWhite Price Tops $0.0016 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. BitWhite has a market cap of $56,628.66 and approximately $21,219.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.