Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $438,181.56 and approximately $70,705.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,695.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.64 or 0.06260841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.01449449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00404280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00145612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.02 or 0.00626250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00412202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00323737 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

