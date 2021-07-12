Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

SLDB stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after buying an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

