JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKME. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WKME stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.