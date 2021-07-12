Great-West Lifeco’s (GWLIF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

