GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $25.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 86.93% from the company’s previous close.

GME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $191.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -105.07 and a beta of -2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.82. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

