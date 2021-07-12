Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

PCT stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

