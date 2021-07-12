Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 51.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.3% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,499,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,415,000 after buying an additional 345,718 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

