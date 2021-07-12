Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,040 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 120,429 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,181,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

