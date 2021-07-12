Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.48.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

