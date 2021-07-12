Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

