Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 55,863 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMTK. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,960. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

