Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 28.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $261,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 137,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,885 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 90,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

