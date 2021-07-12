Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

