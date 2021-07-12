Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $71,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

