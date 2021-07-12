Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,425 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $84.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

