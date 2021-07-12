Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86,589 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $180,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 90,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 45,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 136,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

