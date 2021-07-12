Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.
NYSE NBR opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $992.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
