Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE NBR opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $992.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

