Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 464,701 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464,701 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.12 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

