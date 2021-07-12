Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JXI stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.56.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

