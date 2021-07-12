Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

