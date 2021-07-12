Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.