Ossiam Purchases Shares of 1,862 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

TREX stock opened at $102.37 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

