Ossiam Has $113,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of SPG opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

