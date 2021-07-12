BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:DMF opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
