DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87.
DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile
