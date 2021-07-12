Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

