Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 848.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.