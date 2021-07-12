Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

