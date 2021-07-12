Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

