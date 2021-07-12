Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,629 shares of company stock worth $5,681,228. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

