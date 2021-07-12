Quantis Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $13,440.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00116180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.41 or 1.00027096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00969283 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

