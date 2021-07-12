AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01. AZZ has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $57.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

