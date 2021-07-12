Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.