Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $407.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.14 and a twelve month high of $408.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

