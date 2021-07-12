Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 307,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after buying an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

