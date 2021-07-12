Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $135.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

